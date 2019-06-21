Credit: BigStockPhoto

No Recall Yet

June 21, 2019

Certain brands of bottled water sold at Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods stores have been found with a potentially poisonous chemical.

USA Today says the California Center for Environmental Health has determined Peñafiel, owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper,

and Starkey, owned by Whole Foods, have been tested to find high levels of arsenic.

A California law says high levels of arsenic can cause cancer or organ damage.

Earlier in the year, Consumer Reports also found those water brands contained almost double the federal limit for arsenic.

There’s no word on a recall at this time.

This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.