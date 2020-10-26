No new music, but Adele sings, addresses weight loss and cracks up on 'Saturday Night Live'

Will Heath/NBC

“I know it was random, but I had the time of my life!” That’s what Adele said after hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend — a gig that allowed her to show off her comedic skills and, yes, her voice, too.

The singer kicked off her SNL hosting debut by explaining that she accepted the hosting invitation because 12 years ago, she was the musical guest on an episode that featured former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Because so many people tuned in, Adele said, the performance led to her success in the U.S.

As for why she wasn’t also the musical guest, Adele first admitted that her album’s “not finished,” and then added, “I’m too scared to do both! I’d rather just put on some wigs, have a glass of wine — or six — and just see what happens!”

Adele also addressed her very noticeable weight loss, saying, “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me. But because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me…and this is the half that I chose!”

She appeared in six different sketches, but one, a hilarious take on The Bachelor, was the only one that featured her singing: Playing herself as a contestant, she burst into song every time she felt rejected by the Bachelor, much to the annoyance of him and the other contestants. After snippets of “Someone Like You,” “When We Were Young,” “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep,” she ended by saying, ‘Catch me next week on Love Island!'”

Adele also played a client of a fortuneteller, a ghost in a haunted mansion who wants her murder avenged, the grandchild of a confused woman in a nursing home and a sexy woman in a commercial for “A** Angel Perfumed Jeans.”

But the funniest moment was arguably when she and Kate McKinnon played divorcées in an ad touting Africa as a vacation destination. Adele couldn’t keep a straight face and completely lost it, cracking up and even doubling over with laughter at one point.









By Andrea Dresdale

