No More Valedictorian

Because learning is not a competition!!

A school district in Colorado has plans to do away with valedictorian awards at its high schools.

Starting with the class of 2026, the Cherry Creek School District in western Arapahoe County, Colorado, will not give special recognition to students who have earned the highest grade-point average in their class at graduations.

“The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,”

“We believe all students can learn at high levels, and learning is not a competition.”‘

All this in a letter sent home to parents.

Instead of having the highest-ranking student deliver a graduation farewell address, the Cherry Creek School District will acknowledge academic achievements “through various other ways,” including an honor roll, GPA honor cords at graduation, and department- and school-specific award ceremonies.

The letter claims the Cherry Creek School District consulted local schools, colleges and universities in Colorado to ensure its decision to eliminate valedictorian distinction does not harm students in admission processes.

