No, Katy Perry didn't ask Jennifer Aniston to be godmother to her child

Katy Perry is setting the record straight about her baby’s godmother.

After rumors swirled that the singer and fiancé Orlando Bloom had asked Jennifer Aniston to take on the role, Katy told Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O Monday that those rumors aren’t true.

“She texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, ‘Wow! This is a wild rumor,'” Katy said of the Friends actress. “I mean, God knows, she’s, you know, with her, she’s had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor.”

Katy added, “But no, we have no idea where it came from.”

Katy also went on to give an update on her pregnancy, revealing that “everything is swollen.”

“I’m really grateful for my body, and I have so much respect for women,” she said. “And obviously going through this process is like, you know, you get a whole new viewpoint.”

While a due date for her baby girl hasn’t been revealed, Katy’s new album, Smile, is due August 14.

