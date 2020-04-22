Credit: BigStockPhoto

No “F’s”

April 22, 2020

” ‘F’s’ will not be an option,” according to State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

With the unprecedented extended school closures lasting into the summer

teachers and state administrators have been grappling with how to handle grading

students in an online environment where not every student may have equal time or access

to the same learning materials.

State officials took a step in answering those questions in

issuing grading guidelines for districts on Wednesday that include prohibiting failing grades.

” ‘F’s’ will not be an option,” said State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal,

adding the mantra for grading this quarter will be “do no harm.”

Grades are especially important for high school students where grades can determine

college admissions, scholarship opportunities or even college athletics or military recruiting.

Each district will have some flexibility in deciding how it wants to assign grades,

be it on a letter or numerical grading system.

But “pass/fail” or “no credit” grades are not allowed, and no student can be given a flunking grade.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only