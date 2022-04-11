No Easter Treats for Pooch

Ashley Swanson|BigStock

The theobromine and caffeine in chocolate are dangerous in dogs

Southern Cross Pet Insurance (SCPI) is urging pet owners to keep their dogs safe from potential hazards this Easter after the company ended up paying over $75,000 in claims related to chocolate and raisin poisoning in 2021.

The dangers of Easter treats

The theobromine and caffeine in chocolate are dangerous in dogs due to their inability to properly metabolise these chemicals. While ingesting small amounts of chocolate isn’t immediately life-threatening, owners should be wary of baking chocolate or dark chocolate because they contain more theobromine.

Raisins, currants, and sultanas, which are common ingredients in hot cross buns, are similarly toxic in dogs, potentially causing kidney failure.

First aid for dogs

Common symptoms of chocolate poisoning include vomiting, panting or rapid breathing, and a rapid heart rate. These may evolve to graver symptoms such as muscle tension and seizures.



Play safe this Easter

As such, SCIP general manager Anthony McPhail emphasizes the importance of keeping Easter treats away from pets’ reach.

“Dogs are famously good at sniffing out the food they shouldn’t be eating, so we’re urging people to stash their Easter goodies – both of the chocolate and hot cross bun variety – in high cupboards,” he said.

“If you’re planning an Easter egg hunt for your family, we’re also recommending pet owners make a note of each treat’s hiding spot and the number of eggs, so dogs don’t discover any chocolate their humans may have left behind. It pays to keep the pooch away from the hunting area too. And, while cats generally aren’t tempted by chocolate due to their inability to detect sweetness, chocolate is also poisonous for our feline friends, so it also pays to be wary of leaving such treats in their vicinity, too.”

