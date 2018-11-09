No Boarding Pass Required at Sea-Tac? Not So Quick [list of requirements]

It’s been 17 years since we’ve been able to either ‘greet’ or say ‘goodbye’ to loved ones at the gate at Sea-Tac. A new TRIAL program has been launched, according to seattlepi.com: The SEA Visitor Pass program will allow non-travelers to pass through airport security to visit with their traveling companions, whether they’re picking up an arriving passenger, waiting with a departing passenger or just having a drink with someone during their layover.

Ok, so what’s the catch.

First, you must apply online weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. the day before you wish to visit the airport.

TSA will notify visitors by midnight whether or not they have been approved.

SEA Visitor Pass good only Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m

You’ll need to pass through TSA security checkpoints and will need to follow the same rules as someone who is flying.

Up to 50 will be approved per day.

Clear as mud right? Hey, but it’s a start:) And I think priorities for parents dropping of kids traveling to other family destinations and assisted Seniors for sure. The pilot program will run through December 14, the Port will review and will go from there.