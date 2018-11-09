Credit: beer5020 | BigStockPhoto.com

No Boarding Pass Required at Sea-Tac? Not So Quick [list of requirements]

It’s been 17 years since we’ve been able to either ‘greet’ or say ‘goodbye’ to loved ones at the gate at Sea-Tac.   A new TRIAL program has been launched, according to seattlepi.com: The SEA Visitor Pass program will allow non-travelers to pass through airport security to visit with their traveling companions, whether they’re picking up an arriving passenger, waiting with a departing passenger or just having a drink with someone during their layover.

Ok, so what’s the catch.

  • First, you must apply online weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. the day before you wish to visit the airport.
  • TSA will notify visitors by midnight whether or not they have been approved.
  • SEA Visitor Pass good only Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m
  • You’ll need to pass through TSA security checkpoints and will need to follow the same rules as someone who is flying.
  • Up to 50 will be approved per day.

Clear as mud right?  Hey, but it’s a start:)  And I think priorities for parents dropping of kids traveling to other family destinations and assisted Seniors for sure.  The pilot program will run through December 14, the Port will review and will go from there.

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.