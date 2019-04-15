Credit: Debby Wong | BigStockPhoto.com

Nike Unveils New Ad After Tiger Woods’ Stunning Win At The Masters [VIDEO]

I can’t stand watching golf but I DO love a good comeback/feel good story…and this is a classic!

Nike wasted no time posting their new Tiger Woods commercial, as it went live moments after he won his fifth green jacket at the Masters and his 15th overall major. The commercial starts with Woods in the present day, then flashes back through time as he deals with injuries, then back further to show him dominating the game, getting his first rise to the top of golf, then all the way back to when he was a child.

Whether you love golf or don’t really care about it…this is pretty special.

 

 

