NICU Swifty’s

‘Fearless’ NICU babies at Nashville hospital adorned in T. Swift outfits

It all started when NICU nurses Olivia Horne and Allison Harris were working a night shift at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown with respiratory therapist Leah Landa. The hardcore “Swifties” were passing the time by talking about their favorite Taylor songs, what they’re hoping she would play at the Nashville shows, what they’re wearing to the concerts, etc. Then at MIDNIGHT, Olivia said, “I just had the BEST idea! Why don’t we do the Eras costumes for Swift Week in Nashville when she tours here?”

PIC’S: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069