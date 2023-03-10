Nicky Youre releases “Found” from upcoming Netflix movie ﻿’The Magician’s Elephant’

Courtesy of Netflix

“Sunroof” singer Nicky Youre is out with brand new music, which you’ll be able to hear in a new Netflix movie.

Nicky released the song “Found” on Friday to celebrate the upcoming arrival of the animated film The Magician’s Elephant. The song was penned by Diane Warren, who boasts 14 Academy Award nominations.

Nicky said being a part of this project meant the world to him. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of a movie somehow. So, when I got asked to sing a song written by the Diane Warren in an animated movie (my favorite type of movie), the answer was a quick and easy yes,” he said in a statement.

“I think lyrically, the song felt like something that I would potentially write myself, so I was able to connect to it in that way,” he continued. “I also pushed myself to hit notes that I hadn’t tried to hit before towards the end of this song. There were a couple moments while recording it that I said out loud ‘I didn’t know I could do that.'”

“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this wonderful movie,” he closed.

Diane said of the new track, “I wanted to write a song about how good it feels to find your family, whoever that is and whoever understands and loves you. Those are the ones you need to find and who you want to be found by.”

The Magician’s Elephant arrives Friday, March 17, on Netflix.

