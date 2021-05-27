Nick Lachey unmasked as “The Piglet” and the winner of ‘Masked Singer’

Michael Becker/FOX

A new champion has been unmasked on The Masked Singer with 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey being crowned the winner of Season Five.

Lachey was underneath “The Piglet” mask this whole time and admits he almost didn’t make it onto this season because he was a “last minute” addition.

“I think I got a couple days before I came in for my fitting and then a couple days after that, I’m on stage,” the television personality remarked in an unmasked interview. He also revealed that his children played a big role in convincing him to agree to the show, as they are big fans.

He credits his oldest son, Camden, for inspiring the character he played this season, revealing Cam wanted him to be a pig.

Coming in second this season was Grammy-winning singer JoJo, who was beneath the “Black Swan” mask. She said during her unmasked interview that she delighted to get back to the basics and sing whatever song she wanted throughout the season.

Wiz Khalifa, who was the “Chameleon,” came in third and admitted behind stage that, by the time the finals rolled around, he was “really into” the competition.

The Masked Singer is expected to return for a sixth season this fall on Fox.

