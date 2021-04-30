Nick Jonas tapped to host the ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

MRC Entertainment

Is Nick Jonas the “Best Host Ever”?

The “Jealous” singer, who’s won three Billboard Music Awards as part of the Jonas Brothers alongside brothers Joe and Kevin, will host the 2021 awards show when it airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

In an Instagram video, Nick sits at his piano with a BBMA in hand, a Post-It stuck to the bottom that reads “Best Host Ever.”

“Joe, we did it. I don’t know how, we did it. The preemptive ‘Best Host Ever’ Award for the Billboard Music Awards,” the singer jokes while pretending to the use the trophy as a phone.

In February, Nick made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. He’s currently a coach on season 20 of The Voice.

The Weeknd leads the BBMA nominations with 16 nods in categories including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. DaBaby follows with 11 nominations, while American Idol season 16 finalist and country star Gabby Barrett rounds out the top three, with nine nominations.

