Nick Jonas speaks about being first-time dad: “It’s pretty wild!”

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Nick Jonas is counting his lucky stars his baby girl, Malti Marie, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra, is home after spending “100 plus days in the NICU” shortly after birth.

Appearing Wednesday on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers raved about being a first-time dad, “It’s pretty wild.” He also said of his adorable daughter finally coming home, “She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season of our life.”

“It’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful,” he continued. Nick kept details under wraps and instead extended his congratulations to Kelly for scoring nine Emmy nods for her daytime talk show.

The two celebrated with a cocktail, with Kelly announcing, “I love it when we drink on my show … Y’all had fabulous drinks at your house when I came [over].”

As previously reported, Nick and Priyanka spoke openly about finally being a family of three earlier this month after news broke in January that they welcomed their first child. The couple revealed on Mother’s Day that their daughter spent “100 plus days in the NICU” after she was born.

Nick and Priyanka had thanked the medical teams at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai in Los Angeles “who were there selflessly every step of the way,” but declined to reveal the health complications that caused Malti’s NICU stay.

