Nick Jonas says traveling with his infant daughter has been a “pretty amazing experience”

Nick Jonas revealed in a recent interview what it’s like traveling with a baby after welcoming his daughter, Malti, earlier this year.

The singer spoke to Travel + Leisure ﻿about how he and wife Priyanka Chopra are adapting to parent life on the road. “I mean, travel is definitely different now,” he expressed.

“I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It’s pretty funny. But also the wonder of looking for places you’ve been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right? It’s really special,” he said. “It has been a pretty amazing experience for us.”

As for future traveling plans, Nick revealed the trio will be heading to Dublin, Ireland.

“I love that city and any time I’ve been it’s always been quick and this one will be too but it’s always for work and this one will be a celebration with friends … It will be really nice,” he predicted.

Nick also revealed what he now prioritizes when traveling — aside from good food, he likes finding places off the beaten path.

“You walk around and just kind of stumble into a place to have a coffee or a drink,” he said. Nick said he discovered how fun the practice is when he visited Europe a few years ago and made a point to “just be a tourist.”

He explained, “I’ve only been there for shows. But I wanted to actually go and just experience it that way, which was really special, and that’s kind of what I did.”

Nick and Chopra’s daughter turns 1 in January. The family recently shared a sweet photo to Instagram of them relaxing at home in Los Angeles.

