Nick Jonas says he and JoBros have “a lot of music” they’re just “waiting for the right time to release”

When Nick Jonas released his new solo album Spaceman, some fans were afraid it was a sign that the Jonas Brothers were once again calling it quits. But the group soon confirmed that they weren’t going anywhere, and even appeared together on “Selfish,” a song on the deluxe version of Nick’s album. As far as more music from the brothers, though, it seems we’ll have to wait.

In his cover story for L’Officiel magazine, Nick explains, “We actually have a lot of music that we’ve written and recorded over the last couple of years that we’re just waiting for the right time to release and properly set up. It’s better when we can do it together in person.”

As for his solo stuff, Nick tells the magazine that his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas is pretty much the subject of all his songs these days.

“I’m not shy about admitting that’s the source of a lot, if not all of my inspiration when I’m writing,” he says. “I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me. We’re together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart.”

Nick and Priyanka will likely have to be apart even more in the next year: He’s reportedly in talks to play Frankie Valli in a streaming movie version of the hit musical Jersey Boys, while Priyanka has multiple movies on her plate, in addition to producing many more.