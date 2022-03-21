Nick Jonas replacing Shaquille O’Neal in new dancing competition series

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Foundation

If you need a host for your reality show competition, call one of the Jonas Brothers.

Nick Jonas, who served as a coach on The Voice, has now been tapped to sit on the panel for the new NBC competition series Dancing with Myself, Deadline reports. He’ll replace basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. It’s not clear why Shaq is leaving, but Deadline says there have been technical difficulties during rehearsals that have forced producers to shift the timeline around.

Nick will now judge the competition alongside Shakira and Liza Koshy, while Camille Kostek hosts the show. The show’s concept is that regular folks — not pro dancers — learn dance routines that are designed and demonstrated by Nick, Shakira and Liza. The three then pick their favorite dancers to advance in the contest, but ultimately, the studio audience selects the best dancer of the night, who gets a cash prize.

So far, there’s no premiere date for Dancing with Myself, but production is expected to start next week.

Meanwhile, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas is one of the judges on the MTV competition series Becoming a Popstar, which sees TikTok stars competing against each other for the chance to win the resources to take their career to the next level. It premieres March 24 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV and will air every Thursday afterward.

