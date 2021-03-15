Nick Jonas releases 'Spaceman' deluxe with JoBros track, will join Joe & Kevin in online chat tonight

Anthony Mandler

When most artists release a new album, they wait several months, at least, before putting out a deluxe version. Not so for Nick Jonas, who’s just dropped the deluxe version of Spaceman only a week after the original record came out.

The deluxe version features remixes of the tracks “2Drunk,” “Don’t Give Up on Us” and “This Is Heaven,” plus two new songs: “Dangerous,” and “Selfish,” featuring all three Jonas Brothers.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will come together for an exclusive chat with fans tonight at 6 p.m. ET via Instagram’s new feature, Live Rooms. The three will talk about their respective solo careers, and how even though they’re pursuing different projects on their own, they’re not breaking up.

Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the Oscar nominations this morning.

