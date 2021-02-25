Nick Jonas releases new song "Spaceman," album of same name coming March 12

Anthony Mandler/Island Records

Nick Jonas has released his new solo song “Spaceman,” which he tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe explores the idea of being disconnected from others, as we’ve all been during the pandemic. It’s the first release from an upcoming solo album, also called Spaceman, which arrives March 12.

“I…love moments when I’m able to take an idea, a concept, in this case, that feeling of just trying to capture what this year looked like as far as that isolation,” he says of the project.

“I was away from my wife for a few months while she was filming a movie and that’s when I started making the record,” Nick reveals. “And then the reconnection, understanding there is hope on the other side.”

“I feel like the album is inherently hopeful and I want people to feel that when they listen to it,” he adds.

As for “Spaceman,” Nick says the concept came to him when he thought, “What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?”

“It’s just completely disconnected from the world,” he adds. “We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow.”

Nick tells Lowe that his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas “loves” his new music, adding, “Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters…when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words…I go to the studio.”

As for The Jonas Brothers, Nick says that he’s “excited to get with [them] and find our big stadium song to go and play those shows again for our fans…but it’s really nice to make something that just feels right to me.”

