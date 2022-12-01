Nick Jonas pens sweet tribute to Priyanka Chopra in honor of their 4th anniversary

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It’s been four years since Priyanka Chopra walked down the aisle and said “I do” to Nick Jonas. In honor of their anniversary, the pair threw it back to the start of their latest chapter.

Sharing two photos to Instagram of the dual wedding ceremonies that honored both of their cultures, Nick wrote, “And just like that it’s been 4 years. [red heart emoji] happy anniversary my love.”

Likewise, Priyanka shared a snap of them dancing up a storm at their wedding reception. “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe,” she wrote.

The pair tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a baby daughter, Malti, in January.

