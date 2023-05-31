Nick Jonas’ new movie ‘The Good Half’ to premiere at Tribeca Festival next week

Ralph Bavaro/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

With all the activity Nick Jonas as been involved with lately as part of the Jonas Brothers, it’s easy to forget that he’s also an actor — and fans can see the latest addition to his filmography next week when it debuts at the Tribeca Festival.

Nick stars in the movie The Good Half alongside Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue. Described as a “tender family dramedy,” the film stars Nick as Renn, an “emotionally distant writer” who goes back home to Cleveland, Ohio, for his mom’s funeral.

The return home means Renn has to interact with the family members he’s been avoiding for years: his sister, his dad and his stepdad, played by, respectively, Snow, Walsh and Arquette. But when he gets involved with a stranger, played by Shipp, she makes him realize he has to face up to his issues at some point. Shue plays Renn’s mom in flashbacks.

“Excited to be alongside this incredible cast!” Nick wrote on Instagram.

The Good Half premieres June 8, but will then be screened twice more, on June 10 and June 12. Visit TribecaFilm.com for all the details.

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers will kick off their Five Albums. One Night. The Tour trek August 12 at Yankee Stadium.

