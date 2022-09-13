Nick Jonas made sure to remind Joe Jonas who starred in a military movie first

Courtesy Sony Pictures

Joe Jonas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Korean War drama, Devotion, but his brother, Nick Jonas made sure he stays humble.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Emmy Awards, the DNCE frontman said his little brother was sure to remind him who was first to star in a wartime drama.

For the record, Nick starred in the 2019 movie Midway, a military action film set in World War II.

“He did give me some slack for that,” Joe admitted. “He was great in the movie.” He also issued a reminder that while they both starred in wartime movies, the subjects are very different.

“[My movie] is focused on the forgotten war. The Korean War,” Joe explained, adding the film is about “this unbelievable story I didn’t really [know] existed with Jesse Brown.” Brown was the first African American aviator to finish the Navy’s flight training program, and Joe praised how Devotion brings his story to life. “It’s phenomenal,” he lauded.

The “Cake By The Ocean” singer also said this proves the Jonas Brothers are more than a trio of singers. “It’s cool to see that we all can start to do our own things on the side and be supportive [of each other] as well,” he expressed.

Joe added he’s always looking for opportunities that “will challenge me,” which is why he knew he wanted to be a part of the upcoming was drama. Joe stars as aviator Marty “Skip” Goode in the film, which flies into theaters on November 23.

