Nick Jonas' life inspires unauthorized comic book

Nick Jonas, comic book hero? The singer’s life has inspired an unauthorized comic, reports TMZ.

Tidal Wave Comics, which has immortalized celebrities from Dolly Parton to Tiger King star Joe Exotic to Paul McCartney to Barbara Walters in comic book or graphic novel form, is publishing a comic focusing on Nick’s journey from Jonas Brothers member to solo star and actor, all while battling type 1 diabetes.

The 26-page book, priced at $6.99, hits Amazon on April 21. You can see panels from the comic, which even includes his current stint on The Voice and his marriage to Priyanka Chopra, in a gallery on TMZ.

By Andrea Dresdale

