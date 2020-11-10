Nick Jonas' first production project, 'Dash & Lily,' debuts on Netflix today

ALISON COHEN ROSA/NETFLIX © 2020

With the release of the new Netflix holiday series Dash & Lily today, Nick Jonas takes on a new role: producer.

The series, Nick’s first project with his production company Image 32, follows two Manhattan teens who fall in love while trading notes in a journal that they pass back and forth at locations all around the city.

Nick tells The Hollywood Reporter that Dash & Lily is just the first of many production projects he’s been working on while in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“…I’ve written three or four pilot episodes for TV projects, which are moving forward, and kind of half-baked a bunch of really exciting starts for features,” he says. “The genre is all over the map. I’m a real fan of just telling stories, and of film and television in general.”

Nick says he’s modeling this new creative venture on Mark Wahlberg’s career. He envisions deciding on a case-by-case basis whether he’ll just produce a project or star in it as well.

In Dash & Lily, he’ll pop up in front of the camera for a cameo. One episode will feature a performance by the Jonas Brothers.

By Andrea Tuccillo

