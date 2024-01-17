Nick Jonas’ daughter celebrates 2nd birthday with Elmo-themed party

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Malti Marie Jonas, the daughter of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, turned two on Monday, and Nick has posted photos of the birthday party they threw for the toddler.

The Elmo-themed party featured an Elmo cake, Elmo sunglasses for the guests and an appearance from Elmo himself. The birthday girl wore a pink tiara, heart-shaped sunglasses and a pink sweater decorated with hearts. “Our little angel is 2 years old,” Nick captioned the pics.

Malti’s uncles Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas were on hand to help the family celebrate.

Malti is Nick and Priyanka’s only child. Joe and brother Kevin Jonas each have two daughters.

