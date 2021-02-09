Nick Jonas congratulates wife Priyanka on her first book, 'Unfinished'

Nick Jonas continues to be the most supportive husband, posting a sweet tweet in honor of his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ new memoir, Unfinished.

“My beautiful wife @priyankachopra just added PUBLISHED AUTHOR to her already long list of achievements! Unfinished is out now!” he tweeted. “Congratulations Pri! You are all going to love this book.”

Priyanka posted the tweet on her Instagram Stories and added, “Thank you babe. You’re the best.”

JoBros fans will definitely enjoy Priyanka’s book, as part of it details her relationship with Nick, including how they met and married.

Not only is Nick behind Priyanka’s career as an author, he evidently believes she’s a much better actor than he is. On a Variety podcast last month, she revealed that Nick often tells her that she’s going to be “the first Jonas to win an Oscar.”

By Andrea Dresdale

