Nick Jonas celebrates 29th birthday with a giveaway for fans

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

In celebration of his 29th birthday on Thursday, Nick Jonas decided to give his fans a gift.

The singer and his tequila company Villa One are giving away a signed, custom Gibson Villa One guitar.

“Being on the road and performing with my brothers again has been amazing,” Nick tells People. “I have been feeling really grateful, so for my birthday, I wanted to do something special for my fans and give them the chance to win an item that represents a couple of things that bring me joy — music and tequila.”

In order to enter, follow Villa One on Instagram and click the link in their bio. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, September 21.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers are set to release their new song, “Who’s in Your Head,” on Friday.

