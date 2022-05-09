Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra reveal their daughter spent “100 plus days in the NICU”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are feeling extra thankful this Mother’s Day now that their baby daughter is home from the NICU.

On Sunday, the couple shared nearly identical Instagram posts to celebrate the holiday and revealed that their daughter, who was born in January, is “finally home.”

Alongside a photo of the family of three, with the newborn’s face obscured for privacy by a white heart, Nick wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the post continued.

The pair didn’t reveal what complications their little one went through but they did go on to thank the medical teams at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai in Los Angeles “who were there selflessly every step of the way.”

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you,” the post concluded.

While they didn’t reveal the name of their newborn, People reported that the new parents decided on Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Nick added of Priyanka, “Babe, you inspire me [in] every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness.”

In January, Nick and Priyanka announced Malti’s arrival, saying in a statement, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

