Nick Carter’s sister’s cause of death revealed

Clockwise from top: Nick Carter, Aaron Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter, Angel Carter; Kristy Leibowitz/Getty Images

In December, Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, died at the age of 41. Now, the cause of her tragic death has been revealed.

People reports that according to an initial case summary report released by Florida’s Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department, Bobbie Jean died of “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” and the death was listed as “accidental.”

In addition to those two substances, the report also states that Bobbie Jean had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was taking medicine for that and anxiety.

She was the third of the Carter siblings to pass away: Aaron Carter died in 2022 at age 34, while Leslie Carter died in 2011 at the age of 25. People reports that Bobbie’s daughter, Bella, 8, is currently staying with her late father’s sister.

On January 4, Nick paid tribute to Bobbie Jean on Instagram, writing, “It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years … I am completely heartbroken … [w]e are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.