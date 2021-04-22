Nick Carter welcomes third child but says there were “minor complications”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt have welcomed their third child.

The Backstreet Boy announced the happy news on social media Thursday, but noted it wasn’t a stress-free birth.

“We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived,” Nick wrote. “But as a parent knows all [too] very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

The 41-year-old added, “I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated.”

Nick had earlier posted a photo of himself wearing hospital scrubs with his head in his hands, captioning it, “Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby.”

Nick and Lauren are already parents to five-year-old son Odin and one-year-old daughter Saoirse. Back in January, the couple revealed to People that their third pregnancy was a surprise, after experiencing multiple miscarriages over the years.

“With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing,” Nick said of the new addition.

