Nick Carter says newborn baby is home from the hospital after “minor complications”

Nick Carter gave an update on his newborn baby early Monday morning, after revealing last week that there were some “minor complications” with the birth.

“Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better,” the Backstreet Boy shared on social media. “I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love.”

Last Thursday, Nick revealed that he and his wife Lauren Kitt welcomed their third child, but admitted things did not go as planned.

“We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived,” the 41-year-old wrote on Twitter. “But as a parent knows all [too] very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

The following day, he noted “everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Nick and Lauren are already parents to five-year-old son Odin and one-year-old daughter Saoirse. Back in January, the couple revealed to People that their third pregnancy was a surprise, after experiencing multiple miscarriages over the years.

