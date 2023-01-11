Nick Carter releases Aaron Carter tribute song, “Hurts to Love You”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Nick Carter released his emotional farewell song to brother Aaron Carter, who died unexpectedly late last year.

The song, titled “Hurts to Love You,” is about Nick watching his little brother struggle with his personal demons and wishing he’d find a way to defeat them. It was released Wednesday across all music streaming platforms.

The ballad contains the lyrics, “Always hoped your tomorrows would be better than the days before/ I hoped you’d find your road to follow/ To a place you were happy in this world/ Cuz it hurts to love you, but I love you still/ Miss you with all my heart, you know I always will.”

Nick also shared a promotional video he recorded for the song, which is believed to be part of a larger music video he’ll release at a later time.

Nick and Aaron had a tumultuous relationship over the years. In 2019, Nick famously filed a restraining order against his younger brother, claiming Aaron threatened to kill his then-pregnant wife and unborn child. Aaron lodged serious accusations against his brother in return.

The ﻿Backstreet Boys﻿ singer will perform the song live for the first time at the Songs for Tomorrow charity event that he and sister Angel Carter﻿, who is Aaron’s twin, put together. The event, which will celebrate Aaron’s life, will be held January 18 starting at 8 p.m. PT in West Hollywood, California. Proceeds will be directed toward the children’s mental health charity On Our Sleeves.

Aaron was found dead in his California home on November 5 at the age of 34.

