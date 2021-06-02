Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt reveal name of their one-month-old baby girl

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt have revealed that name of their newborn baby girl is Pearl. They also explained the inspiration behind it to Us Weekly.

“Funny enough, that was the name Lauren wanted to give to [our eldest daughter], Saoirse,” the Backstreet Boy told the magazine. “Essentially, we kind of gave up on the name, but Lauren really liked Pearl. Then we discovered that we were going to have another baby. That’s when I was like, ‘Listen, let’s go with what you wanted.’ So she became Pearl.”

Lauren joked they went with a short name because “we needed something easier to say than Saoirse [SUR-shah].”

The two also shared some never-before-seen family photos with the mag.

Baby Pearl was born in April, but as Nick revealed on social media, the birth was not without complications. While he hasn’t yet elaborated on what the complications were, baby and mom are now doing fine.

Nick and Lauren are also parents to son Odin, 5.

