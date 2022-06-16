Nick and Joe Jonas open up about marriages, family life

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Nick and Joe Jonas did not hold back how much they love their wives and growing families.

The brothers spoke to People in two separate interviews. During Joe’s discussion, he opened up about getting ready to welcome baby number two with wife Sophie Turner.

While the “Cake By The Ocean” singer admits he doesn’t “know what to expect” when the baby arrives, Joe attested he is “maybe a little less nervous” this time around. He and Turner, who share two-year-old Willa, announced last month they are expecting again.

Joe also thanks his older brother, Kevin, for showing him how wonderful fatherhood is. “It’s beautiful to see Kevin as a dad many more years than us and to see how he’s done it,” he said. “It’s really amazing. He’s always prioritized getting home as soon as he could.”

As for Nick, he and wife Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti. Speaking to the outlet, the “Jealous” singer opened up about Malti spending over 100 days in the NICU.

“It was eye-opening in a lot of ways,” Nick told People of the amount of help and support the family received during “her journey in the hospital.”

The first-time dad also revealed why he and Chopra decided to come forward with Malti’s health scare, saying, “It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone… [It] makes this very big world a little bit smaller.”

Nick also sang praises for his “teammate”, saying his wife “was a rock the whole time and continues to be.”

Looking ahead to raising Malti, he said both he and Chopra are going to share with her “[my wife’s Indian culture and my American culture.”

