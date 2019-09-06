Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky | BigStockPhoto.com

Nice Try, Better Luck Next Time

September 6, 2019

A driver’s rather creative attempt to avoid renewing their license plate tabs didn’t work, and now they’re also stuck with a big fine.

Troopers heading north on I-5 in Lynnwood spotted a car with a rather weird-looking license plate tab.

Sure enough, someone had taken a Sharpie to it in an attempt to change the plate from the green 2018 tab to the black 2019 tab.

“Their coloring skills are kind of on point,” Tweeted Trooper Heather Axtman.

“But not good enough to sneak past a Snohomish County Trooper!”

She added hashtags of “A for effort” and “nice try”.

The driver was fined $228 for the expired tab.

Ful Story and Picture: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.