Nice Try, Better Luck Next Time

A driver’s rather creative attempt to avoid renewing their license plate tabs didn’t work, and now they’re also stuck with a big fine.

Troopers heading north on I-5 in Lynnwood spotted a car with a rather weird-looking license plate tab.

Sure enough, someone had taken a Sharpie to it in an attempt to change the plate from the green 2018 tab to the black 2019 tab.

“Their coloring skills are kind of on point,” Tweeted Trooper Heather Axtman.

“But not good enough to sneak past a Snohomish County Trooper!”

She added hashtags of “A for effort” and “nice try”.

The driver was fined $228 for the expired tab.

Ful Story and Picture: HERE

