New Zealand Rejects Baby Names

In New Zealand you have to register your babies name and the DIA can reject it.
In total, 44 birth registrations were declined on naming grounds,
with 34 individual names rejected.
But 2020’s were, on the whole, tamer than many in previous years,
which have seen parents try and fail to name their children
4Real, 89, H-Q, and the symbol * among others.
“There’s no problem if you want to give your child a spelled-out number or even silly name,”
Montgomery said. “But remember your child has to live with it!”
Full list of declined baby names in 2020:
Bishop
Caius-Major
Commodore
Constable
Dukes
Justice
Justus
Kiing
King
Krown-Hayllar
Majesty-Faith
Major
Marley-King
Master
Messiah
Mistah
MyHonour
Nikita-Majesty
Padre
Prince
Princess
Prinz
Queen
Roya Ltee
Royal
Royal-Blue
Royal-Reign
Royalty
Royalty-Rain
Royele-Blue
Royell
Saint
Saint Cali
Sovereign
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069