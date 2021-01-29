New Zealand Rejects Baby Names

New Africa|BigStock

In New Zealand you have to register your babies name and the DIA can reject it.

In total, 44 birth registrations were declined on naming grounds,

with 34 individual names rejected.

But 2020’s were, on the whole, tamer than many in previous years,

which have seen parents try and fail to name their children

4Real, 89, H-Q, and the symbol * among others.

“There’s no problem if you want to give your child a spelled-out number or even silly name,”

Montgomery said. “But remember your child has to live with it!”

Full list of declined baby names in 2020:

Bishop

Caius-Major

Commodore

Constable

Dukes

Justice

Justus

Kiing

King

Krown-Hayllar

Majesty-Faith

Major

Marley-King

Master

Messiah

Mistah

MyHonour

Nikita-Majesty

Padre

Prince

Princess

Prinz

Queen

Roya Ltee

Royal

Royal-Blue

Royal-Reign

Royalty

Royalty-Rain

Royele-Blue

Royell

Saint

Saint Cali

Sovereign

