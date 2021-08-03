New York celebrates Tony Bennett’s 95th birthday

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images 8th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala

It’s Tony Bennett’s 95th birthday today, and he’ll be celebrating with all of New York.

New York State has officially proclaimed today Tony Bennett Day, with Governor Andrew Cuomo saying in part, “Music and the arts have long been an essential piece of the fabric of New York, and you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has made more of a contribution in this space than Tony Bennett.”

Sony Music Entertainment has also bestowed Tony with a bench in Central Park engraved with his name. It’s located at the east side of Center Drive when entering the Park at Central Park South and 6th Avenue.

“It is an honor to dedicate this bench to Tony in his beloved Central Park, where he has experienced so much joy and inspiration across the years,” Richard Story, President of Sony Music Entertainment’s Commercial Music Group, says in a statement.

And finally, Tony will be celebrating his birthday by taking the stage and doing what he does best. Tonight marks the opening night of One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall. The second night of the sold-out two-night engagement takes place August 5. It will be Tony’s last live concert appearance in New York City.

Earlier this year, Tony’s family revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

