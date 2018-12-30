New Years Eve and day activities for everyone

Need plans for New Years Eve, but not sure what to do, or how family-friendly it may be? Or want to simply try out some local favorite activities this holiday season with friends? We have a few ideas that might help!

With the family (non-boosey scenes)

This holiday is undoubtedly known for it’s boosey scenes, but if you have kids, it may not be the exact fit for you. Here’s some great options, and some, FREE!

Go ice skating before the rinks close up this season at the Bellevue ice rink. This one is a fairly good-sized rink, with plenty of space to skate. Ice skate rentals are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Winterfest at Seattle Center is also a great option, and a little bit cheaper. Rentals for adults are $8 for adults and $2-6 for kids.

WA state parks have free hiking days on Jan. 1st, with no Discovery Pass needed. This is a great option for a fresh start to the new year by soaking in some fresh air and sight-seeing through nature. For free hikes, check the WA state parks website. There are plenty of free days to keep in mind, especially if you love hiking. Check out afternoon host, AJ’s social media to get a great perspective for awesome, local hikes! (Instagram: @ajb_outdoor_photography)

Plunge in with the Polar Plunge

Need a fresh start to the New Year? Take a cleansing dip in the freezing cold waters at Matthews Beach on Tues, Jan. 1st from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. A brave plunge doesn’t go unnoticed; those who submerge into the icy waters of Lake Washington (at least up to their neck) will receive a special-limited-edition Badge of Courage award from the Seattle Parks and Rec. Make sure if the kids go into the water they are accompanied by an adult. It can get pretty crowded (and freezing) at the Plunge.

Watching fireworks from a safe distance

If you don’t necessarily want to watch from the Space Needle, head to Kerry Park for an excellent view of the Needle as it bursts from the top with fireworks, and the glowing lights of Seattle in the background.

Alki Beach just about any time of the year has an excellent view of Seattle and the waterfront. But even more so on New Years Eve. The added benefit to viewing from a beach is plenty of room to let the dog(s) and/or kid(s) run around. Maybe even dip your toes in the water while you wait to countdown the new year.

Cruise on the water with Argosy Cruises on a holiday cruise for NYE. Choose from two different cruises, the Late Departure from the Seattle Waterfront or the Jazz Trio Cruise on Lake Union. These are 21+ crowds due to the alcohol present.

Written by Mandi Ringgenberg

