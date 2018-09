Oxford Dictionaries recently published an update of new entries. And in their own words: let’s celebrate with a chest bump. This is truly a Kodak moment, so maybe it’s time to take a video selfie, and you’d better not untag yourself! Though it might not be the stuff of fitspo, you can still make room for this on your image board.

Yup, these are some of the new ones:) A complete list (HERE).