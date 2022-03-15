New Whitney Houston special to air next month

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A new Whitney Houston special is coming next month.

Whitney, A Look Back is set to April 2, the night before the Grammys. The special, chronicling her life and career, will include rare and never-before-seen footage from Entertainment Tonight’s “vault.”

The special will also feature interviews with those closest to Whitney, including Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica and Kelly Price, as well as explore new details about the days leading up to and following her tragic passing 10 years ago at age 48.

Whitney, A Look Back will air Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

