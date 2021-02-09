New Top Chef Season Will Have a Seattle Spin

Photo Credit: Bigstock user DFree

Foodies: freak out!! A Seattle chef… could be TOP chef! It’s official Season 18 of Bravo’s hit show Top Chef happens April 1st and will feature a Seattle chef.

Let’s root for our hometown boy extra hard this season. His restaurants have had to close due to the pandemic. What a nice pick me up from the past year to win over the nation on Top Chef.

Unlike other reality shows this one really has the chops to take a talented chef to the next level.

Bravo (yes pun intended) Mr. Nakajima. The Great Northwest is pulling for you sir!