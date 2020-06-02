New survey shows Americans planning for post-COVID-19 life — with caution

Istock/Imgorthand(NEW YORK) — Even as medical experts say we should expect a new surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall, a new survey shows Americans have taken some lessons to heart from the ongoing pandemic.

The Harris Poll online survey of 2,067 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, taken on behalf of the University of Phoenix, revealed 76% admitted the pandemic has changed their priorities. For example, 29% say they’ve stopped making impulsive decisions.

Sixty-one percent say they’re now cooking more from home, 70% say they’re cleaning more, 30% have been working out more, and 50% say they’re keeping their kitchens better stocked, just in case.

Eighty-six percent say they’ll remain more cautious even when social distancing rules are relaxed. Half the respondents say they’ll still wear a mask in public, while nearly 30% say they’ll still wear gloves.

Just 16% say they’d go out to eat as soon as rules in their state say they could; fourteen percent say they’d have an event at their homes, 11% say they’d attend a large gathering, and just 9% say they’d opt to use public transportation.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.