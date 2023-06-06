New Rule(Books): Dua Lipa says parents tell her she’s inspired their kids to read

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Dua Lipa‘s latest project is the Service95 Book Club, which invites readers of her Service95 newsletter to read and discuss a book she selects each month. And Dua claims that her endorsement of reading has done the impossible — gotten kids to put down their phones and pick up a book.

“I’ve had a great response,” she tells the Sunday Times. “People say their kids started reading because I posted about books. Everything is so bitesize now, but reading takes you from that.”

“It’s cool to encourage younger generations to read, which maybe isn’t so instilled in them because of social media,” she adds. “I know reading has been on a decline, but I read everywhere.”

Dua interviewed Douglas Stuart, the author of Shuggie Bain, her first book club selection, last weekend at the U.K.’s most prestigious literary festival. According to ELLE, Stuart said he’d like to cast Dua in the TV adaptation of the book.

