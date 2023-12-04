New Rod Stewart album, ‘Swing Fever,’ due out in February

John Medina/Getty Images

After singing his way through the Great American Songbook, Rod Stewart is now turning his iconic voice to a slightly more upbeat genre.

In an interview with the U.K. paper The Irish Sun, Rod says the album is called Swing Fever and is due out February 23. The first single, “Almost Like Being in Love,” is out this week. As the name suggests, the album is swing music, a type of jazz that came to prominence in the late 1920s and early 1930s, as pioneered by artists like Louis Prima.

As previously reported, Rod has teamed up on the project with Jools Holland, the former keyboard player for Squeeze. Holland is well known in England for hosting the influential music show Later…with Jools Holland, and being a bandleader of a large ensemble that plays swing, big band, jump blues and R&B. Rod recorded the album in London, with Holland’s band playing live on each track.

“The record is going to be a difficult sell because it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but once you listen, you get hooked,” Rod tells The Sun. “There isn’t one track on it where you won’t want to get up and dance.”

“The music is lively,” adds Holland. “It’s a ­celebration of joy.”

According to Holland, he and Rod initially met at a party and bonded over their mutual love of model trains. Rod notes, “When we text each other, we talk about the model railroads then the music. It should be the other way around.”

