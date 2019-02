Samsung has released a new Tinder-like dating app with one unique twist — the pictures show the insides of the user’s refrigerator.

If you have an extra $4000 laying around, YOU could be the owner of this smart fridge with a touchscreen on the door that allows potential mates to learn all about you by what you have in your fridge!

Seriously though…I CAN’T make this stuff up. Check out the details HERE.