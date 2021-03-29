New Pink musical collaboration coming; see pic of her new rescue dog

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Pink‘s last four singles have all been collaborations, and now she’s got another one lined up for release.

According to NME, April 9 will see the release of “Anywhere Away from Here,” a new single from British singer/songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man, best known for his 2016 single, “Human.” It’s from the artist’s upcoming album, Life by Misadventure, set for release May 7.

NME quotes Pink as saying that she first met Rag’n’Bone Man, born Rory Graham, in 2017.

“By then I had already fallen in love with his voice, and when we met in person I quickly learned he has a beautiful soul, too,” she says. “Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day. ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ couldn’t be a better song for us to sing together. I’m so honored to be a part of this collaboration.”

Pink’s last four singles — “Cover Me in Sunshine,” “One Too Many,” “Love Me Anyway” and “Hurts 2B Human” — have found her teaming with, respectively, her daughter Willow Hart, country star Keith Urban, country star Chris Stapleton, and R&B/pop star Khalid.

In other Pink news, she and her family have adopted a rescue dog. Pink’s posted an adorable photo of Willow and son Jameson posing with the black puppy, and thanked The Labelle Foundation, a foster and rescue group, for allowing her family to follow the “Adopt Don’t Shop” credo.

The pup’s name is a mouthful: Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart.

By Andrea Dresdale

