New Paramount+ series with Clive Davis features archival performances from Tina Turner, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, Prince and more

As a record executive, Clive Davis was responsible for signing and nurturing the careers of some of music’s biggest stars, from Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel to Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys. Now, he’s going to showoff some great performances from those stars in a new docuseries premiering March 23 on Paramount+.

Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances is a four-episode series that had its origin in the pre-Grammy virtual events Davis staged in 2021 when his famous Grammy party was canceled due to COVID-19. It includes full archival concert performances along with personalized introductions from Davis, and exclusive interviews with the featured artists. A fourth episode will include extended versions of those interviews.

Viewers will see concerts from Tina Turner, Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, The Bee Gees, Aretha Franklin, Queen and Prince, among others, as well as interviews with Bruce, Rod, Alicia, Barry Gibb, Oprah Winfrey, Paul, Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Joni and Carole King.

“These interviews stand out among my proudest achievements,” Davis says in a statement. “They’ve received phenomenal response, presenting these all-time artists in a light never seen before. The performances are truly iconic indeed, jaw-dropping in every way.”

