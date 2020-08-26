New Panda Mom Doing Things Adorably Different

Photo Credit: Bigstock user FL Wong

New panda mom Mei Xiang gave birth on Friday. Since her little panda cub doesn’t have much fur yet… she has to keep it warm. The way she’s doing it? Priceless!

Mom is "nursing her cub and cuddling it close," say thrilled zoo officials. https://t.co/XLbxhiByNk — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 22, 2020

Zoologists say it’s delightfully different the way Mei Xiang is keeping her baby warm. Most of the time new panda moms will just keep the cub up under their armpit. But Mei Xiang is cradling her newborn in her forearms while staring longingly into its tiny eyes.

I’m not crying… you’re crying!!

OMG, don’t you just love animals with every fiber of your being?