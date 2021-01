Yuliia1996|BigStock

New sayings inspired by the most celebrated love songs. Sweethearts Candies are returning for Valentine’s Day 2021 blending

the old like: “BE MINE”, “HUG ME” and “CUTIE PIE”.

With the new like: “AT LAST”, “SUGAR SUGAR”, “I’M YOURS”, and “LUVME TENDR”,

bringing to mind some of the best-loved songs and artists over the last seven decades

from 1950’s classics to instantly recognizable, present day hits.

