New music roundup: Liam Payne brings “Sunshine” and BTS melts “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion

BTS has teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a smooth remix of their global hit, “Butter.” The new version features additional verses and ad-libbed lines from the Grammy Award winning rapper over the infectious pop melody. “I love BTS so I’m super excited to be on the ‘Butter’ remix. I can’t wait for all the Hotties and ARMY to hear it,” Megan professes.

In addition to voicing a character in the upcoming animated comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong, Liam Payne is contributing a song to the film in the form of “Sunshine.” The bright and vibrant track accentuates Liam’s falsetto voice over a feel-good melody. Ron’s Gone Wrong, which also features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms and others, is scheduled for release on October 22.

To celebrate her breakthrough single “Lush Life” accumulating one billion streams on Spotify, Zara Larsson has released a throwback rendition, “Lush Life (Retro Version),” that layers horn sounds with a pulsing bass line. “Lush Life” was originally released in 2015 on Zara’s international debut album, So Good. It topped the charts in her native Sweden and is now climbing the pop charts in the U.S.

