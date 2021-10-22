New music roundup: Elton John & Stevie Nicks, Rob Thomas and more

Today’s New Music Friday offerings involve two legends, a rising star and a couple of Christmas songs.

Among the many, many stars who Elton John sings with on his new album The Lockdown Sessions is Stevie Nicks: The two have recorded a duet called “Stolen Car.” “When I say bucket list artists I want to work with, Stevie Nicks is right up there,” says Elton of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman. “She is completely her own person with her own sense of style and just the most amazing vocalist and it was a dream come true when she agreed to be on the track.”

He adds, “I love this song and how it turned out. Stevie and I sound like an old married couple having an argument and I think it sounds brilliant!”

Rob Thomas has released the first single and video from his first holiday album, Something About Christmas Time. The song is an original called “Small Town Christmas,” and the video features home movies of Rob and his wife, Marisol, celebrating the holiday. The album also includes a new version of Rob’s 2003 song “A New York Christmas,” which will be featured in the upcoming Hallmark holiday film A Royal Queens Christmas.

Lauren Daigle has officially released her Christmas song “Light of the World” for 2021. A different version of the song originally appeared on her 2016 album Behold: A Christmas Collection.

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis, who scored a huge hit in 2018 with “Be Alright,” is back with a new single and video, “Looks Like Me.” The song is uptempo, but it’s about the end of a relationship. “It was just one of those relationships that never quite came together–– no matter how much I wanted it to,” Dean says of the tune’s inspiration.

He laughs, “One night on the phone, we were living in different cities, she told me she was hanging with a guy who looked like me. ‘So you’d rather be with someone who looks like me — than the ‘actual me!'”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.